A man who allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend last week has been charged, Warren police said Wednesday.

Cameron Demon Trimble, 25, of Warren was arraigned in 37th District Court on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony, they said.

Trimble (Photo: Warren Police Department)

A judge set his bond at $30,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for March 24.

If convicted, he faces four years in prison for the assault charge, at least three years for the being a felon in possession of a firearm charge and up to two years for the firearm charge. All three charges are felonies.

Officials said Trimble was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Detroit. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer thanked the Marshals service for apprehending the suspect, who has multiple felony convictions in four states.

Police searched for Trimble after officers responded to a shooting that happened at about 5 a.m. last week Wednesday in the 8200 block of Jewett near Van Dyke and Stephens.

A 25-year-old woman told officers that after she returned home with a male friend, Trimble met them both at the door. The man and woman ran from the home to their vehicles and sped away as Trimble followed, firing a handgun at them. Both escaped without injury.

The woman told police Trimble is the father of her child.

Police set up a perimeter around the home, believing Trimble had barricaded himself inside. They used a robot to search the house, but Trimble was gone.

