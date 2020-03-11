A $2,500 reward is offered for tips to find a person of interest in a fatal shooting this week in Warren.

Investigators said a woman was sitting in a car waiting to pick up her daughter at a shopping plaza near 11 Mile and Hoover about 2 a.m. Monday when someone shot the 44-year-old once in the back.

The $2,500 reward was announced Wednesday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Warren police have said they believe the incident was a robbery or carjacking attempt.

The mother, identified as Jennifer Wentz, crashed into a cart corral near the Rue 21 clothing store and was found dead.

Authorities released surveillance images Wednesday showing someone they described as a person of interest. He was seen "loitering in the plaza prior to the shooting and then seen running west toward the alley behind Kroger," Crime Stoppers of Michigan said in a statement.

The male is described as 17-25 years old, between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-3, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black or dark blue stitched jacket, black Adidas pants with white stripes down the side of each leg and dark shoes.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

