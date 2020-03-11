Warren — A 21-year-old man accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting a woman has been charged, police said.

Justice Denham of Warren has been arraigned in 37th District on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possessing a firearm during a felony, according to authorities.

Denham (Photo: Warren Police Department)

A judge ordered him held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for March 23.

Police said officers were called at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to respond to a report of a kidnapping of a 23-year-old Warren woman. The woman told police she had pulled into a bank at 2100 12 Mile to use the ATM when a man armed with a handgun got into her car and forced her to drive away.

The man then took the woman to an address in Hazel Park where he sexually assaulted her, officials said. After, he drove to several businesses where he used her ATM card.

He forced her out of the car near 12 Mile and Dequindre after a few hours. She then called police.

Detectives identified the suspect as Denham and officers on Monday located him and took him into custody. They also recovered property that was taken from the victim, officials said. Detroit police officers later located the woman's car.

