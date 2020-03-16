Mount Clemens — A parolee has been charged with committing a lewd act inside a Roseville shopping mall last week, officials said.

Joseph Glowczynski, 52, of Roseville has been charged with aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year high misdemeanor, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. Glowczynski could also be convicted of being a sexually delinquent person, which is punishable by life in prison, Smith said.

A judge ordered him held on a $25,000 bond. If he is able to post bond, he is required to wear a GPS tether.

Police said Macomb Mall security caught a man in the shopping center last week Wednesday watching a provocative video on his cellphone. He allegedly sat down in an area in front of a department store in the mall, exposed his genitals and pleasured himself while watching the video. He then left the area and exited the mall.

Security officers at the mall saw the same man in the shopping center the next day and called police. Officers arrested the man, later identified as Glowczynski, without incident.

“This is clearly a case of a defendant who has sexually deviant tendencies,” Smith said in a statement. “We applaud the outstanding work of the Macomb Mall security officers and the Roseville Police Department, taking this incident seriously before the defendant could expose himself again.”

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Glowczynski is on parole until September 2021 for a 2009 indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person conviction. He was also convicted of indecent exposure in 2007, according to the department and court records. Glowczynski also has convictions in 1998 and 2007 for operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

