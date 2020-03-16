Lansing — Michigan now has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the addition of one case, the state's Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The new case confirmed in Monday's release is an adult female from Macomb County with a history of domestic travel. No additional announcements on case counts will be made Monday night, the department said.

The state had been releasing new case totals each evening, including 20 cases on Sunday evening. But on Monday afternoon, the Department of Health and Human Services said the state will begin on Tuesday reporting cases in a daily web update at 2 p.m.

The updates will include cases and deaths broken down by county, cases by age range and cases by sex, according to a press release. The updates will include "all information reported through midnight the previous day." The state tracks confirmed cases at https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/.

Of the 54 cases, the majority are in southeast Michigan with 14 in Oakland County, 14 in Wayne County — six in Detroit — and six in Macomb County.

Other counties with confirmed cases are the following: Bay County, one case; Charlevoix, one case; Ingham County, one case; Kent County, five cases; Monroe County, one case; Montcalm County, one case; Ottawa County, one case; and St. Clair County, two cases.

“It is important to provide the public with accurate data regarding this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As the number of people tested has drastically increased in recent days, our team has transitioned the way it prioritizes and reports testing.”

The new case confirmed on Monday came after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued executive orders closing dine-in service at restaurants and bars in the state along with libraries, museums, indoor workout facilities, movie theaters, cigar bars and casinos.

The goal of the closures is stop stem the spread of COVID-19. There are 3,487 cases nationally and 68 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

