Roseville — Police are asking the public to help identify a man who assaulted a Walmart employee after he was caught shoplifting.

The incident happened at about 3:25 p.m. March 6 at the Walmart store on Gratiot at 12 Mile, according to authorities.

Police said the man was at the store and used the store's self check-out kiosk. As he left the store, he showed a receipt to one of the store's employees. The employee found the man had some merchandise for which he didn't pay.

Roseville police said this man is accused of stealing items from a Walmart store and then assaulting one of the retailer's employees on March 6, 2020. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

The male worker then recovered those items and the man continued walking as if to exit the store, officials said. The man turned around and assaulted the worker, police say, throwing the employee to the ground and into a shopping cart. The worker received a cut on the head.

Investigators said the worker was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The assailant was last seen getting into a silver, older model Chevrolet Impala. Officials released images of the man captured by the store's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4493.

Police said this man threw a Walmart employee to the ground and into a shopping cart, causing a cut on the worker's head. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

