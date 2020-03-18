A child who attends a Chesterfield Township learning center has the coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The youth at Childtime "has received an assumed positive diagnosis for COVID-19," representatives said in an emailed statement sent to The Detroit News.

The Childtime location on 23 Mile in Chesterfield Township was listed as "temporarily closed" as of Wednesday.

"Nothing’s more important to us than the health and safety of our children, employees and school families," the center's statement said. "We are partnering with the health department in order to prevent the further spread of this illness. In keeping with their guidance, we will remain closed for 14 days, or until further notice.

"The building will be professionally cleaned and sanitized. We are advising all members of our school community to avoid public places to minimize contact with others, and to reach out to their healthcare provider for additional instruction."

Other details about the case were not released. State health officials could not immediately provide information.

The center is slated to remain closed for 14 days, officials said Wednesday. (Photo: Childtime Learning Centers)

The news came the same day as the first reported death tied to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The patient was a man in his 50's at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, said she expects more fatalities and more cases.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan had reached 110 on Wednesday, a combination of health departments and private testing figures.

Health policy experts say the number of cases is actually much larger because not everyone with the virus is tested.

In the last week, the governor has moved to limit the spread the virus in Michigan. Last week, she shuttered Michigan's schools for three weeks. She also banned public gatherings of more than 50 people and closed bars, movie theaters, workout facilities and dine-in service at restaurants and has called up the Michigan National Guard to collect and load protective gear for local health departments.

