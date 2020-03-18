Roseville — Police said a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a Walmart employee after he was caught shoplifting has surrendered.

Officials said the suspect turned himself at the Roseville police station and likely will be arraigned Wednesday.

Roseville police said this man is accused of stealing items from a Walmart store and then assaulting one of the retailer's employees on March 6, 2020. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

The incident happened at about 3:25 p.m. March 6 at the Walmart store on Gratiot at 12 Mile, according to authorities.

More: Roseville police seek suspect in assault of Walmart store employee

Police said the man was at the store and used the store's self check-out kiosk. As he left the store, he showed a receipt to one of the store's employees. The employee found the man had some merchandise for which he didn't pay.

The male worker then recovered those items and the man continued walking as if to exit the store, officials said. The man turned around and assaulted the worker, police say, throwing the employee to the ground and into a shopping cart. The worker received a cut on the head.

Investigators said the worker was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4493.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/03/18/suspect-assault-roseville-walmart-store-employee-turns-self/5076054002/