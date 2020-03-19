Sterling Heights — Police said three men have been arrested for trying to steal an ATM Thursday.

Officials said the attempted theft happened at about 3:20 p.m. at a Bank of America branch on Dequindre near 17 Mile.

Bank security personnel contacted police about the attempt and officers responded. They arrived and found nearby a stolen pick up truck and the ATM. Police determined the thieves had abandoned the truck and fled into the neighborhood.

Sterling Heights police tracked one suspect down with the help of Troy police officers and a canine unit. Other Sterling Heights officers found two other suspects in an another vehicle not far from the crime scene, according to authorities.

