A Detroit man wanted for allegedly assaulting a Walmart employee after he was caught shoplifting on March 6 has been charged, officials said.

Ronald Doby, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault, a one-year misdemeanor, and third-degree retail fraud, a 93-day misdemeanor, according to Roseville police.

Doby (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A district court judge set his bond at $1,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for April 22.

Doby is accused shoplifting and throwing another man to the ground before leaving the Walmart store on 12 Mile and Gratiot. He turned himself into police on March 18 after police released his photo to the media.

Police said Doby shopped at the store on March 6 and used the store's self check-out kiosk. As he left the store, he showed a receipt to one of the store's employees. The employee found the man had some merchandise for which he didn't pay.

The worker then recovered those items and the man continued walking as if to exit the store, officials said. The man turned around and assaulted the worker, police said, throwing the employee to the ground and into a shopping cart. The worker received a cut on the head.

Investigators said the worker was taken to a hospital to be treated.

