The Macomb Intermediate School District is providing emergency child care for county residents deemed as essential workers.

MISD, which has 21 different school districts in Macomb County, announced on Monday that any resident who has to work an essential job during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay home, stay safe" order can utilize child care services.

"We are ready to assist with Disaster Relief Child Care Services for the Essential Workforce and are pleased to be able to provide this service to our essential workforce in Macomb County," said Michael DeVault, superintendent of MISD.

Last week, Whitmer signed an executive order expanding the capacity for the Disaster Relief Child Care Services "for health care workers, first responders, and other members of the essential workforce providing critical infrastructure to Michiganders during the coronavirus crisis."

Essential workers include home health workers, direct care workers, emergency medical service providers, law enforcement personnel, sanitation workers, child care workers, personnel providing correctional services, postal workers, public health employees, key government employees, and court personnel.

Those in need of child care services can call 586-412-2676 or fill out a form here.

Residents can also email emergency child care coordinators at jelkin@misd.net (JoAnne Elkin), kadamek@misd.net (Kelly Adamek) or skatba@misd.net (Sherine Katba).

