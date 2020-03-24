In a bid to help during the coronavirus pandemic, a Sterling Heights manufacturer has secured a license to produce hand sanitizer products and anti-microbial soaps, the city announced Tuesday.

“The Michigan Liquor Control Commission and the Governor’s Office acted swiftly and professionally to ensure this Sterling Heights Manufacturer could provide desperately needed sanitation products to the general public,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor in a statement. “I appreciate the MLCC moving so quickly and professionally.”

Buy Photo Two jars of hand sanitizer on this bench on the outside of a classroom. It's business as usual at the Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House, Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, as schools make extra preparations for the CoronaVirus threat. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The manufacturer, which is in the city's Sterling Innovation District on Mound Road, provides private labeling, product development and fulfillment for multiple products in the home health and beauty market, officials said.

“We are so thankful and overwhelmed by the hasty support from the city of Sterling Heights, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and the Governor’s Office,” said Michael McGonigle, the facility's co-owner. “We are ready to support fellow citizens in the desperate fight against COVID-19."

The development comes as other Metro Detroit businesses have stepped up to produce similar goods to help combat the virus.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has relaxed its regulations to allow beverage distillers to make denatured alcohol, which is used to make hand sanitizers.

