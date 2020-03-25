Sterling Heights — Police are looking for a man who tried to hit a lottery jackpot but may have won a golden ticket to jail instead.

The man is accused of entering a 7-Eleven store, distracting the clerk, printing a lottery ticket, hiding it and leaving the store without paying for it, according to officials.

Police said in a statement "If this gambler paid for his bet, it would have cost him $2400 due to the amount of draws he selected." Authorities also said the man cashed the ticket for winnings.

Investigators released an image of the man captured by the store's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information should call Detective Ian Becker at (586) 446-2845 or email him at ibecker@sterling-heights.net. All tips will remain anonymous.

