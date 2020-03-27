Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and a former assistant prosecutor are scheduled to turn themselves in and be formally charged Friday in connection with an alleged scheme to embezzle $600,000 in county funds.

Smith and Benjamin Liston are expected to report to the Michigan State Police North Post in Oak Park about 9 a.m. to be fingerprinted and photographed, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which announced charges against and two others Tuesday.

Buy Photo Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Smith (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

Smith and Liston are scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. via video in 41B District Court by Judge Judge Cynthia Arvant from Southfield’s 46th District Court.

Smith, 53, a Democrat who was first elected prosecutor in 2004, is charged with 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit forgery, embezzlement, tampering with evidence and criminal enterprise, according to court records. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conducting a criminal enterprise, which would be one of the longest sentences ever given to a Metro Detroit public official.

Liston faces four counts, including conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement.

Benjamin Liston (Photo: Macomb County)

In addition, Smith's chief of operations, Derek Miller, is charged with conspiracy and businessman William Weber is charged with crimes ranging from forgery to aiding and abetting.

Weber was arraigned Tuesday and is scheduled for a probable cause conference May. Miller is to be arraigned at a date yet to be determined.

The state Attorney General's Office has accused the four of conducting a conspiracy to misappropriate $600,000 from asset forfeiture funds collected from defendants in drunken driving and drug cases.

Smith supervised special asset forfeiture funds that are to be used for law enforcement purposes. An investigation by the Michigan State Police found funds were allegedly used for other purposes, including charities, holiday parties, office equipment and high-end surveillance equipment for Smith’s home.

