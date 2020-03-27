Warren — De La Salle Collegiate, a Warren Catholic school, has hired alumnus Joseph Jozwiak as its executive administrator.

Jozwiak, or "Brother Joe," as a statement from the school calls him, graduated from De La Salle in 1965. Jozwiak has has been a guidance counselor, a teacher of theology, a dean, a principal, and president at De La Salle in the past.

Joseph Jozwiak (Photo: De La Salle Collegiate)

He will return to Warren from Syracuse, New York, where he is president of the Christian Brothers Academy.

“Brother Joe will enhance our already strong leadership team not only with his prior knowledge of De La Salle, but also with his international experiences and leadership work in New York,” Jack Brusewitz, chair of the school's board, said in the statement.

De La Salle, like all schools in Michigan, is in the midst of a lockdown mandated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with the intent of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The school is still in the midst of a national search for a president, who would start work in August. Earlier this month, the school announced it had placed president John Knight on leave, and would search for his replacement.

The statement announcing Jozwiak's hire describes this moment as a "challenging transitional time" for the school that has been dogged by controversial news the entire 2019-20 school year.

There was a high-profile alleged hazing incident within the football team that led school leaders to forfeit a playoff game, ending its effort to win a third straight state title before the postseason even began. That incident resulted in criminal charges for multiple students.

De La Salle says that "the search process (for a new president) will be different due to the pandemic," as officials rely on technology rather than face-to-face meetings, the work is continuing. The school hopes to hire a new leader who can start in August.

