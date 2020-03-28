Multiple coronavirus cases have been confirmed at a care facility in Roseville, and some residents are in isolation, city officials said Friday.

At least two coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Advantage Living Center this month but test results were pending for others who may have shown symptoms, City Manager Scott Adkins told The Detroit News.

In a statement posted on its website last week, Advantage Living Center reported that a resident at the 169-bed facility offering skilled nursing and rehabilitation tested positive for the virus while at the hospital. Officials also have restricted visitation there.

"The facility has several other residents with suspected symptoms and the facility activated the isolation unit plan," the post said. "We have been in contact with the health department and are following CDC guidelines to contain the virus and prevent the spread."

Advantage Living Center in Roseville (Photo: Advantage Living Center/Facebook)

In a Facebook post for the facility Thursday, which is among several across Metro Detroit, representatives said they were seeking items such as surgical masks and gowns since "we have several buildings that are almost completely out and we are caring for some people with positive or suspected COVID."

Officials at the Roseville site and the Advantage headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday night.

Since March 12, city firefighter-paramedics have responded 27 times to the center on Kelly Road, and 21 involved transporting patients to local hospitals, Fire Chief Michael Holland said.

The status of the transported patients and any residents in isolation was unclear Friday night.

State and Macomb County health officials could not immediately confirm the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at the center.

Meanwhile, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs officials "are aware of the issue and are already working with our state and local partners to address it," spokesman David Harns said in an email.

Adkins said authorities are working to ensure staffers have enough protective equipment.

The Advantage situation comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the region and state.

Michigan has now seen 92 deaths tied to COVID-19 and has confirmed 3,657 cases.

The new numbers the state Department of Health and Human Services released Friday were up 801 cases and 32 deaths from Thursday's totals.

Of the state’s 3,657 cases, 83% are in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/03/28/coronavirus-cases-confirmed-advantage-living-center-roseville/2932081001/