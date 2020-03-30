Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, who was charged last week with multiple felonies in connection with an alleged embezzlement scheme involving county funds, resigned Monday.

"... it is with heavy heart that today I am announcing my immediate resignation from the Office of the Macomb County Prosecutor," Smith said in an emailed statement. "After much reflection, I know that for the betterment of my family, my health, and the citizens of Macomb County it is time for me to step aside so that the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office can continue its great tradition of serving and protecting the county.

Buy Photo Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith stands in the lobby as he prepares to be fingerprinted. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"There have been several allegations leveled against me by the Michigan Department of Attorney General in the past few days," he said. "I intend to whole-heartedly defend myself against those allegations. I have been part of the criminal justice system for close to thirty years. Know that I have absolute confidence that our cherished justice system will bring forth the truth and exonerate me."

Smith, 53, of Macomb Township had been county prosecutor since 2004. He is charged with 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit forgery, embezzlement, tampering with evidence and criminal enterprise, according to court records. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conducting a criminal enterprise, which would be one of the longest sentences ever given to a Metro Detroit public official.

Three others also are charged in connection with the alleged scheme.

On Monday, he quietly resigned. Chief Judge James Biernat Jr. of Macomb County Circuit Court is expected to name a temporary replacement to fill out Smith's term, which expires later this year.

Neither Smith nor his two attorneys, could be immediately reached for comment Monday. It’s unclear what might have prompted the move.

Just a few days ago, one of his lawyers, Martin Crandall, called the case against Smith “a piece of crap” and vowed he would eventually be acquitted of what Crandall said were politically-motivated charges.

Smith concluded his statement by thanking Macomb County voters for “allowing me to be your prosecutor for so many years."

“I remain humbled by your trust and confidence in me,” Smith wrote. “The Office of the Macomb County Prosecutor is bigger than any one person. I know that the office will continue to serve the county with distinction. God bless you all.”

Free on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, Smith has a probable cause conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday and an April 9 preliminary examination, both in Mt. Clemens 41-B District Court.

Smith was ordered to surrender his passport, not leave the state and to have no contact with three co-defendants in the case.

Also facing charges are chief assistant prosecutor Derek Miller; a former chief of operations, Benjamin Liston, who retired three years ago; and William Weber, owner-operator of Mt. Clemens-based Weber Security Co.

Liston, 58, faces four counts, including conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement. Miller, 36, is charged with conspiracy while Weber, 38, is charged with crimes ranging from forgery to aiding and abetting.

The Attorney General’s office, along with multiple agencies and the Michigan State Police, began an investigation after Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel filed a complaint with the office. In the complaint, Hackel called for an investigation into inappropriate use of forfeiture accounts, which is public money to be used for improving prosecution efforts and supporting victims, among other things.

Investigators estimate the total amount of money embezzled as part of the alleged scheme to be around $600,000. Among other things, investigators found that defendants allegedly used the money to buy flowers and make-up for select secretaries, a security system for Smith’s residence, garden benches for staffers’ homes, country club catering for parties and campaign expenditures.

