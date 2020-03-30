Macomb Township — A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in the right hand Monday, officials said.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies were called about 10:30 a.m. to a hospital on a report of a child being brought in with a gunshot wound in his hand, according to authorities. The boy was conscious and his father had brought him to the hospital.

Deputies spoke to the man, who told them the handgun had been left out briefly and the boy got a hold of it and accidentally shot himself. officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at the Westbridge Manor mobile home park in Macomb Township. Several other people, including an adult and children, were home at the time of the incident and were uninjured. The handgun is registered to the child’s father.

“This appears to be a very unfortunate incident that could have easily been deadly," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "Possessing a weapon is a great responsibility that comes with many risks, especially when children are involved. Please do not leave weapons anywhere that a child can access it, even if just for a second.”

Officials also said Clinton Township Police Department took a report of a vehicle’s rear window being shot as it traveled down the roadway. The vehicle was traveling east on Hall Road near where the boy was injured.

The driver, a 53-year-old Troy man, reported the shooting at the same time the gun had been fired in Westbridge Manor mobile home park, police said. The man was not injured and police located a spent bullet in his vehicle that is the same caliber of the gun that injured the 2-year-old. Both agencies are working to determine if the incidents are related.

