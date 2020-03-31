A New Jersey man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after he met a 14-year-old girl in Chesterfield Township, police announced Tuesday.

Jarrett Robinson (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Jarred Robinson allegedly had relationship with the teen through social media for about a month before flying from Philadelphia to Detroit Metro Airport on March 25, investigators said in a statement.

The 28-year-old used an app to arrange a ride for the girl from her Macomb County home to a Walmart on Marketplace Boulevard, where they met, according to the release.

"The two walked to the nearby Fairfield Inn, where Robinson told the teen to wait at the side door and he went to the front desk to rent a room," police said. "Robinson let the teen into the hotel and the two went to his room. Robinson had sexual relations with the 14-year-old girl and just over an hour later used the same ride share app to transport the girl home."

The girl's mother had been making a missing juvenile report with a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy and was relieved to have her home, but later, "when she discovered what had happened ... she immediately telephoned" Chesterfield Township police, authorities said.

Officers went to the hotel and found Robinson still in his room. "He was taken into custody with little resistance," police said.

Robinson was arraigned Monday at 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore on a felony charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim aged 13-15.

He remains at the Macomb County Jail on a $50,000 bond, records show. His next court date is scheduled for May 4.

