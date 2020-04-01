Clinton Township — First responders in Macomb County turned out Wednesday to a township warehouse where the county Emergency Management office distributed hundreds of boxes of masks, gloves, gowns and goggles desperately needed to keep them safe from the COVID-19 virus.

The county purchased 20,000 pieces of personal protective equipment and the state of Michigan sent 2,000 pieces, which were distributed at the county’s central receiving warehouse to police agencies, fire and medical departments.

“You would have thought it was Christmas — everyone was so grateful just to receive what they need to safely do their jobs,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who viewed part of a four-hour stream of vehicles at the facility.

Macomb County has recorded 1,088 positive cases and 51 deaths from the COVID virus. Hackel said 27 agencies and three hospitals let their needs be known to the Office of Emergency Management, which arranged shipments and reboxing of materials for respective agencies.

One of the first to arrive Wednesday was the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said his deputies picked up 2,300 masks, 27,000 gloves and 90 gowns.

“It’s what we desperately needed,” said Wickersham, who heads up the 565-person department. “It’s enough to get us through a couple weeks at least. We have already gone through supplies we had bought and stockpiled and knew it was going to take a lot.”

Earlier in the day, Wickersham had announced his corrections officers had recorded their first positive case of COVID in the jail, an inmate who had been isolated since March 29. The jail had 540 inmates Wednesday.

Hackel noted that several contributions came in Wednesday from county businesses and school districts that had located PPEs that were not in use.

“These can now be passed on to others, including hospitals and care facilities in great need,” he said, his voice catching. “We even had kids at a youth home who were making masks.”

And much more is coming, Hackel said.

“We (in Metro Detroit) were once known as the Arsenal of Democracy when auto industry plants converted for the war effort,” Hackel said. “We are doing that again at GM in Warren, where they are looking at mass-producing masks: 20,000 by April 8 and up to 50,000 a day later on. That will be a big help locally and nationally.”

On Tuesday night, in a “virtual” remote meeting, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted to provide more than $6 million towards pandemic response across that county, which has been hit with 1,940 cases and 96 deaths.

“It’s like we are waging a war against an invisible enemy,” said David Woodward, D-Royal Oak, chairman of the Oakland County board. “We are trying to do everything we can to arm our first responders and others.”

Commissioners unanimously approved $1.85 million in county funds to add to a $1.15 million state grant to establish a $3 million program to aid small businesses.

“At least $700,000 will be used to repurpose businesses in the manufacture of personal protection equipment, like gloves and masks,” Woodward said.

In another initiative, the commissioners approved spending $5 million towards pandemic response by the county’s Emergency Management Division. Funds will be used toward PPE purchases, even helping to provide food and housing for the most vulnerable residents, Woodward said.

He noted the funds were in addition to $1.5 million designated four weeks ago by the board towards an emergency pandemic relief fund.

Woodward said the county expects at least 75% of expenditures will qualify for reimbursement under federal emergency relief rules.

