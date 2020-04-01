Mount Clemens — A Macomb County Jail inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning the virus has now been confirmed in all three county jails in Metro Detroit.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced that a male inmate has tested positive for the virus. He had been isolated since Sunday.

On Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced that its first inmate had contracted coronavirus.

But within the region, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office has been the hardest hit by the virus, though none of its inmates have yet tested positive.

Last week the sheriff's office lost jail commander Donafay Collins, 63, to the virus, while 51 employees overall have tested positive.

The spread of the coronavirus has led to falling jail populations across Michigan.

On March 1, the Macomb County Jail, capacity 1,234, had a population of 875. By April 1 that had fallen to 548. Wayne County Jail's population fell from 1,381 on March 10 to 997 by April 1. Oakland County Jail fell from 1,282 detainees on March 1 to less than 960 by month's end.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard noted that while judges have approved the release of some inmates, fewer arrest warrants are being served, fewer court matters are being heard, and most people are indoors right now, by order of the state.

"This is our first positive test in our facility and we have done our best to implement and add procedures that protect our staff and inmates from COVID-19, but unfortunately, no environment is immune," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a statement.

