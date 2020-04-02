Four people were arrested Wednesday after a carjacking that led to a police chase across Metro Detroit, investigators said.

Vehicle fleeing MSP reaches over 100 mph in Oakland County before violent crash in Sterling Heights WILD VIDEO: Vehicle fleeing MSP reaches over 100 mph in Oakland County before violent crash in Sterling Heights https://bit.ly/3aATAjP Posted by WDIV Local 4 / ClickOnDetroit on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Eastpointe police received a 911 call around 11 a.m. about a carjacking at the Dollar General in the 20900 block of Gratiot involving two men, one armed with a handgun, who arrived and fled in a Kia Soul, the department said in a statement.

Through an investigation and coordinating with Harper Woods police, officers found the carjacked vehicle on a side street near Gratiot and State Fair in Detroit, according to the release.

Detroit officers found the Kia, which authorities learned had been stolen March 27 in Roseville and possibly used in an armed robbery in Harper Woods on Wednesday, in the area, police reported.

The Kia Soul crashed after the multi-county chase. (Photo: Eastpointe Police)

Two suspects ran from the vehicle but were quickly arrested. Two others stayed in the Kia "and led numerous police departments on a long chase through Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties," authorities said.

Michigan State Police also assist an aviation unit tracking the vehicle, the agency said on Twitter. Troopers tried to pull it over on Metro Parkway in Macomb County but the driver led them on a pursuit in a nearby subdivision and then eastbound through several cities, according to the post.

The chase ended at Metro Parkway and Dodge Park in Sterling Heights when the driver lost control and crashed, police said. The Kia "rolled over several times," according to state police.

The two men inside were arrested and transported to a local hospital. One had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries, police reported.

Detectives recovered evidence allegedly related to the carjacking at the crash scene, according to investigators.

An investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending on all four suspects, Eastpointe police said.

"No troopers, other law enforcement or members of the public were hurt in the incident," state police tweeted. "MSP will be submitting a report to the prosecutor for fleeing to elude."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/02/carjacking-chase-wayne-oakland-macomb-eastpointe/5108852002/