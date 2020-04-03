Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith’s chief of operations was placed on paid administrative leave this week in the wake of criminal charges against both of them and Smith’s sudden resignation.

Derek Miller, 36, of Warren is one of three co-defendants in the case against Smith and is charged with conspiracy in an alleged scheme to embezzle $600,000 in county funds. His attorney, Steven Fishman, said Friday his client has committed no crimes.

Buy Photo Derek Miller (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News, file)

“My client has done nothing wrong and certainly nothing criminal. I am confident that once this all goes to court, he will not be convicted of anything,” Fishman said. “If he had his way, he would be on the job working right now.”

Miller, whose salary is $111,914 a year, was placed on leave by interim prosecuting attorney Jean Cloud, the office’s top trial attorney. Cloud could not be reached for comment Friday but county officials confirmed the action had taken place after Smith resigned Monday.

Two other co-defendants, Benjamin Liston, a retired chief deputy prosecutor, and William Weber, owner of Weber Security Agency in Mt. Clemens, have been formally charged with crimes.

Along with Smith, they are not scheduled to be back in court until May 19 for a probable cause hearing. All are free, each on $100,000 personal recognizance bonds with conditions that include no contact with each other and remaining in Michigan.

An investigation by state Attorney General Dana Nessel's allegedly found Smith and the others charged used forfeiture money for personal expenses, including security for Smith's home; garden benches, flowers and make-up for staffers; retirement relocation expenses for Liston, checks to various Catholic churches in the "tens of thousands of dollars," iPads for kids who attended school with Smith's children, campaign expenditures; and "country club catering for parties."

Miller was a former assistant prosecutor who was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2014 and then appointed as Macomb County treasurer following the death of longtime official Ted Wahby. Miller did not win election to the post and went back to work at the prosecutor’s office.

“My client has an excellent reputation in public service,” said Fishman.

Miller has not been arraigned. Under current stay-at-home instructions from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, only emergency cases need to be held in court. Officials have asked everyone to adhere to social distancing of at least six feet from one another

“I am 71 years old and believe in observing the COVID-19 instructions,” Fishman said. “It is not only unwise but dangerous for people to be gathered in such situations.”

