The 2020 Selfridge International Open House and Air Show has been canceled amid concerns about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, organizers announced Friday.

The air show was to feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and was scheduled for June 6-7 at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

“This was truly a disheartening decision to make,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing Commander, in a statement. “However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our personnel and Michigan communities made this a prudent choice.”

Buy Photo Brigadier General Bryan Teff, commander of Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the 110th Wing, speaks with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel at the Selfridge Air Museum in Harrison Township last year. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The 127th Wing operates out of the base.

Mammen added: “I recognize the many hours of work that everyone has already dedicated to planning this air show, from the Macomb Chamber and Foundation to the Selfridge Base Community Council and the numerous volunteers, I can’t thank you enough for your continued support and dedication to your Hometown Air Force.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation and postponement of many events across the region.

The state on Friday reported Michigan has accumulated nearly 12,800 cases and 479 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday strengthened the stay-at-home order she issued two weeks ago, ordering anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive coronavirus test to stay home regardless of whether they’re considered essential workers.

