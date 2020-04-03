Shelby Township — A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup as he was riding a bicycle Thursday evening, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of 25 Mile and Hayes, according to authorities.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim was riding his bicycle on 25 Mile when he was struck by the pickup. The man received life-threatening injuries, police said.

The truck's driver was last seen traveling east on 25 Mile at the Hayes roundabout.

Officials said the truck is a gray or silver four-door 2006-08 Dodge Ram pickup. They said the vehicle should have damage to the front end on the right side and missing a headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Shelby Township Police at (586) 731-2121 ext. 483.

***PRESS RELEASE***HIT AND RUN INJURY ACCIDENT**** pic.twitter.com/QL5R4r1zEE — Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) April 3, 2020

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/03/shelby-twp-seeks-tips-hit-and-run-critically-injured-man/2941536001/