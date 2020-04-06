Shelby Township — Police are investigating a house fire that killed a man over the weekend, officials said.

Firefighters and officers were called at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to respond to a report of a fire at a home in the area of 25 Mile and Shelby Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 73-year-old woman who lives at the home called authorities after she woke up and discovered her house was on fire.

She tried to get her 36-year-old son out of the home, but was unsuccessful, police said. She was forced to leave the house and called 911 from her neighbor's home.

Authorities arrived and found the home engulfed in flames, they said. Firefighters later found the body of the woman's son in the house.

Officials said foul play isn't suspected at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

