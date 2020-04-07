Macomb Township — A man faces six felonies after authorities say he stole guns and other property from vehicles in a number of Macomb County communities, including Chesterfield, Macomb and Washington townships.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office alleges that Shirak Zaia, 34, of Shelby Township, was spotted Monday by a sheriff's deputy "running between two residences" and then getting into a white Chevy Equinox.

Shirak Zaia (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

This took place in Macomb Township, in the area of Walnut Creek Drive at Silver Maple Drive, police said. That's north of 22 Mile and west of Romeo Plank.

The Equinox, police said in a statement, fit the description of a vehicle tied to recent thefts, so deputies pulled it over. During the stop, police allegedly spotted a number of purses, credit cards and driver's licenses in the vehicle, "belonging to several different people."

A deeper search allegedly produced three stolen handguns, police said.

Zaia was arrested and brought to Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned on video at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township and given a $500 bond.

Zaia faces six felony charges: three counts of receiving and concealing firearms, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

His next court date "will be set at a later time," police said.

During the coronavirus crisis, courts are operating largely remotely and generally only hearing matters of urgency.

