Eastpointe — Two Detroit men who are among four people arrested last Wednesday following a carjacking and police chase across Metro Detroit have been charged, officials said.

Police have identified the two men as Adam Cartwright, 22, and Robert Hicks, 56.

Cartwright was charged with carjacking, armed robbery, felony firearm, third-degree fleeing and eluding police and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, according to authorities. Hicks was charged with carjacking, armed robbery and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. Carjacking and armed robberies are felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

Both men were released from a hospital and each are being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. last week Wednesday about a carjacking at the Dollar General in the 20900 block of Gratiot Avenue near East 8 Mile Road. Two suspects, one armed with a handgun, fled the scene in a Kia Soul.

Police found the Kia, which authorities learned had been stolen March 27 in Roseville and possibly used in an armed robbery in Harper Woods last Wednesday, on a side street near Gratiot and State Fair in Detroit, according to authorities. Two suspects ran from the vehicle and were quickly arrested.

However, two suspects stayed in the Kia and led officers on a car chase through Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties, officials said. Michigan State Police tried to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the driver continued fleeing in a nearby subdivision and then eastbound through several cities. The chase ended at Metro Parkway and Dodge Park in Sterling Heights when the driver lost control and crashed. State police said the Kia rolled over several times.

The two men in the vehicle were arrested and taken to a hospital. Police said one of the suspects had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Eastpointe police said one of the men arrested last week before the car chase began was not involved in the alleged carjacking, but is a parole absconder and was wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was turned over to the state Department of Corrections.

Detectives continue to investigate the involvement of the fourth man who was arrested, officials said.

