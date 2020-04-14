Clinton Township — Police are asking the public for help to find information about a possible case of stranger danger, officials said Tuesday.

According to authorities, two teen sisters were walking on Via Rosalie Street near Kropik at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by a man in a vehicle. Via Rosalie and Kropik are in the area of Metropolitan Parkway and Harper.

The man asked the girls to "come here," officials said. The man was in a black Chevrolet vehicle, a van or SUV. The girls told police there was also a boy in the vehicle with the man.

Police are looking for any information on the vehicle or the driver. Anyone with information should call Clinton Township police detectives at (586) 493-7841 or email lundinj@clintontownship-mi.gov.

