Shelby Township — Police are asking the public for help to solve a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store early Wednesday.

Officers were called at about 1:15 a.m.to the store located at 5020 23 Mile near Shelby Road for an armed robbery.

Shelby Township police said this man robbed a 7-Eleven store on 23 Mile near Shelby Road at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was armed with a small caliber, semi-automatic handgun. (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

A female employee told police a man with a gun had come into the store and robbed it. The man took an unknown amount of cash, beer and cigarettes.

She described the man as tall, about 6 feet, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, dark pants, a mask on his face and gloves, officials said. She also told them he had a black small caliber, semi-automatic handgun.

After the robbery, the man fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators released an image of the man captured by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information should call Shelby Township police at (586) 731-2121 ext. 308.

