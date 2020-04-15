Police are looking for a man who allegedly carjacked another man early Wednesday in Roseville, officials said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Melvin and Tranquil near 12 Mile between Utica Road and Gratiot, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 34 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, they said. At the time of the carjacking, he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 30-year-old Clinton Township man agreed to pick up a friend of a friend in the area of the 35000 block of Jefferson in Harrison Township and give him a ride in his black 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim drove the suspect to the area of Melvin and Tranquil in Roseville. Once he stopped on Melvin, the suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at the driver, police said.

The driver got out of the car and the suspect drove it away. The vehicle was last seen turning onto southbound Gratiot from Melvin, according to authorities.

Minutes later, police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near 13 Mile about four miles away. Officers found the vehicle had been the one in the carjacking. The suspect had fled the scene.

Investigators said they received unconfirmed reports a pickup truck stopped near the scene of the crash and picked up the suspect. They asked a Michigan State Police canine unit to try and track the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the carjacking, the crash or the suspect should call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4483.

