Shelby Township — Police have arrested two suspects and identified a third in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store early Wednesday, officials said.

One of the suspects is an employee of the store, they said.

Shelby Township police said this man robbed a 7-Eleven store located on 23 Mile Road at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

An investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant for a home in Clinton Township. Police arrested the man and recovered evidence linking him to the robbery, they said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned on charges Friday.

Authorities said officers were called at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store located at 5020 23 Mile near Shelby Road for an armed robbery.

More: Police seek tips on armed robbery of Shelby Twp. 7-Eleven store

A female employee told police a man with a gun had come into the store and robbed it. The man took an unknown amount of cash, beer and cigarettes.

She described the man as tall, about 6 feet, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, dark pants, a mask on his face and gloves, officials said. She also told them he had a black small caliber, semi-automatic handgun.

After the robbery, the man fled in an unknown direction.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/16/2-arrested-armed-robbery-shelby-twp-7-eleven-store/5143549002/