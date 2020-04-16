Roseville — Police have arrested and charged man who allegedly carjacked another man early Wednesday in Roseville, officials said.

Dietz (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

Patrick Dietz, 34, of Sterling Heights has been charged with a count of carjacking, a life felony, felony firearm possession, which is punishable by two years in prison, and carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, authorities said.

He was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville and a judge ordered him held on a $100,000 bond. She scheduled his next court appearance for April 29.

Police said Dietz was arrested in Harrison Township with the help of U.S. Marshals. They also recovered a handgun that investigators believe he used in the crime.

Dietz is accused of carjacking an acquaintance after the victim offered to give him a ride early Wednesday morning.

More: Roseville police seek tips on man who carjacked acquaintance, crashed vehicle

The carjacking happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Melvin and Tranquil near 12 Mile between Utica Road and Gratiot, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 30-year-old Clinton Township man agreed to pick up a friend of a friend in the area of the 35000 block of Jefferson in Harrison Township and give him a ride in his black 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim drove the man to the area of Melvin and Tranquil in Roseville. Once he stopped on Melvin, the man produced a handgun and pointed it at the driver, police said.

The driver got out of his car and the man drove it away.

Minutes later, police received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near 13 Mile about four miles away. Officers found the vehicle had been the one in the carjacking. The driver had fled the scene.

Investigators said they received unconfirmed reports a pickup truck stopped near the scene of the crash and picked up the man who had taken the car. A search with police dogs was unsuccessful.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/16/man-who-carjacked-man-roseville-then-crashed-vehicle-charged/5146241002/