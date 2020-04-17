Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips in a slaying reported this week in Warren.

The car involved in the incident. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

A man was walking on Cyman near Toepfer about 9:45 p.m. Thursday when a white Ford Crown Victoria drove north "at a high rate of speed," investigators said in a statement.

After the pedestrian "threw his arms up and motioned to the speeding Ford to slow down as it passed him," the car made a U-turn and drove back, according to the release. "The passenger of the Ford then approached the male citizen and began punching him repeatedly."

The passenger returned to the car, but the pedestrian stood in front before it "accelerated forward, striking the male citizen," Crime Stoppers said. "As the Ford drove away, the male citizen went over the top of the car and landed on the pavement."

A surveillance camera captured the suspect at the scene. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The victim, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

The passenger is described as an an African-American male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and white gym shoes with black soles.

A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at www.1800speakup.org.

