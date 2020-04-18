Warren Police on Saturday made an arrest in connection with the Thursday death of a pedestrian who was beaten in the street and then fatally struck following an altercation.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said officers at 6 a.m. Saturday located the white Ford Crown Victoria believed to be involved in the homicide and arrested the 32-year-old man who owns it and was believed to be behind the wheel when the homicide took place. Crime Stoppers of Michigan has offered $2,500 for tips in the killing.

Police said around 9:45 p.m. Thursday the victim was walking on Cyman when the Ford drove north "at a high rate of speed."

After the pedestrian "threw his arms up and motioned to the speeding Ford to slow down as it passed him," the car made a U-turn and drove back, a news release noted. "The passenger of the Ford then approached the male citizen and began punching him repeatedly."

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said officers located the white Ford Crown Victoria believed to be involved in the homicide. (Photo: Warren Police)

The passenger returned to the car, but the pedestrian stood in front before it "accelerated forward, striking the male citizen," Crime Stoppers said. "As the Ford drove away, the male citizen went over the top of the car and landed on the pavement."

The victim, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

"After interviewing the suspect driver, officers believe that he was the driver at the time of the homicide," Warren police said in a Saturday press release. "Officers arrested him and he is being detained in custody while charges are sought against him in connection with the homicide. Officers are still working to identify the passenger of the Ford at the time of the homicide."

The passenger is described as an an African American male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and white gym shoes with black soles.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at www.1800speakup.org.

