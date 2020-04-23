The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid Thursday morning at Allure Medical in Shelby Township, officials confirmed.

FBI Detroit officials said they were executing a search warrant at the medical and spa facility at 26 Mile and Van Dyke and could not comment on the nature of the investigation.

The center focuses on vascular surgeries, hormone replacement and stem cell therapy. It also has a skincare and weight loss clinic and an urgent care, according to its website.

Allure Medical has eight locations in southeast Michigan and had said it would remain open for patients to avoid hospital visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.

"At a time like this, our nation cannot handle the burden on our hospital systems, ER doctors and nurses when they are already at capacity and overloaded," according to Allure's website.

The company did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

