Warren — A 20-year-old Warren man, shot in the chest late Sunday night after inviting over a woman through social media, may have been set up, police say.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Jeannie Court, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. That's south of Nine Mile and east of Dequindre.

Dwyer said the victim invited a woman, likely in her 20s, to his home using Facebook.

Soon after she arrived, a masked white male entered the home, gun drawn. He pointed it at the victim, who exchanged words with the gunman before being shot once in the torso.

Before fleeing the home, police say the gunman stole several items.

Medics transported the victim to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, Dwyer said.

Police believe the victim was set up, and are looking for both the man and woman involved.

"We always warn people, and we warn them again, that they shouldn't be meeting people on social media," Dwyer said. "Time and time again we've had these situations occur, where someone is set up for a robbery or a burglary."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/27/warren-man-20-shot-suspected-social-media-set-up/3032506001/