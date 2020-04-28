Warren — A 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a 22-year-old Warren man at his home Sunday were tracked to Wayne and arrested with a gun.

Police believe the victim invited the woman over on social media. Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, in a trailer park on the 2000 block of Jeannie Court, south of Nine Mile and east of Dequindre, a woman arrived in a silver Chevy Cavalier, according to video reviewed by police.

A masked man followed her, held the victim at gunpoint and attempted to rob him, said Bill Dwyer, commissioner of the Warren Police Department.

When the victim did not comply, the man allegedly shot him once in the torso. Then the pair allegedly took items and fled. The victim was initially listed in critical-but-stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital, but after emergency surgery is stable, police said.

Sgt. Greg Booton and other investigators identified a female suspect through social media, and identified a male suspect through people connected to her.

Police tracked a cellphone to Wayne, a suburb in western Wayne County.

Warren's Special Operations Unit, led by Sgt. Scott Isaacson, found the suspects in a silver Cavalier. They arrested both without incident and recovered a handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

Dwyer expects the pair to be arraigned Wednesday on a slate of charges that could include assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

