Warren — A male-female pair faces a number of felony charges in the armed robbery and shooting of a 22-year-old man Sunday night at his Warren home.

Summer Desjardin (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Summer Desjardin, 24, faces armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and felony firearm charges. Judge John Chmura of Warren's 37th District Court gave her a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Daniel Wargo, 21, faces six felonies: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of felony firearm, one count assault with intent to murder, and firearms possession by a felon. Chmura gave him a $1 million cash or surety bond.

About 10:30 p.m. Sunday, in a trailer park on the 2000 block of Jeannie Court, south of Nine Mile and east of Dequindre, a woman arrived to the victim's home in a silver Chevy Cavalier.

Daniel Wargo (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Police say Desjardin and the victim met on social media, and he invited her over.

But police say that soon after her arrival, a masked man entered the home, held the victim at gunpoint, shot him, stole items from the home and left with the woman.

Police identify the man as Wargo.

Warren police say they tracked Desjardin's phone to Wayne, and that when police caught up to the pair, they were inside the Cavalier, with the gun allegedly used in the shooting.

Both remain in the Macomb County Jail are due for probable cause conferences on May 12 and preliminary examinations on May 19, police said.

