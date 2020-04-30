Clinton Township — A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of rap superstar Eminem earlier this month, police said.

Matthew David Hughes is accused of breaking into the hip hop artist's home in a gated Clinton Township community on April 5, according to officials.

Hughes (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Clinton Township Police Capt. Capt. Richard Maierle said a man police later identified as Hughes allegedly threw a brick through the kitchen door's window in the back of Eminem's house and went inside.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. and Eminem, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, was home at the time, Maierle said.

Security for the gated community was alerted and detained the man before calling Clinton Township police. Officers arrested the man and took him to the police station.

Hughes was arraigned April 20. He was charged with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and malicious destruction of property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, a five-year felony.

A magistrate ordered him held at the Macomb County Jail on a $50,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance, a competency hearing, for June 29.

