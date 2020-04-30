Man arrested for driving 118 mph on I-94, telling troopers he was a cop
Michigan State Police said they arrested a man who was driving 118 mph on Interstate 94 near 23 Mile Wednesday and told troopers he was a cop.
Troopers were checking speeds on the freeway at about 7 p.m. with a radar gun when they spotted a vehicle traveling 118 mph I-94's speed limit is 70 mph.
Troopers got behind the vehicle and saw it didn't have a license plate. They pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver.
While in custody, officials said, the man falsely identified himself as a police officer. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a 9 mm Glock pistol in the center console. Police said the pistol is registered to the suspect, but he does not have a license to carry a concealed pistol.
The driver is being lodged in jail while prosecutors review the case.
