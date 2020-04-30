Michigan State Police said they arrested a man who was driving 118 mph on Interstate 94 near 23 Mile Wednesday and told troopers he was a cop.

Troopers were checking speeds on the freeway at about 7 p.m. with a radar gun when they spotted a vehicle traveling 118 mph I-94's speed limit is 70 mph.

Troopers got behind the vehicle and saw it didn't have a license plate. They pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver.

While in custody, officials said, the man falsely identified himself as a police officer. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a 9 mm Glock pistol in the center console. Police said the pistol is registered to the suspect, but he does not have a license to carry a concealed pistol.

The driver is being lodged in jail while prosecutors review the case.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/30/man-arrested-driving-118-mph-94-telling-troopers-he-cop/3054717001/