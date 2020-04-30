Warren — The 21-year-old man given a $1 million bond as he faces six felony charges in what police called a "set up" shooting in Warren Sunday night had absconded from parole a month prior, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Daniel Wargo III was considered an absconder from parole supervision on March 20. He had stopped meeting with his agent and was no longer reachable, said Holly Kramer, a spokeswoman for the department.

Daniel Wargo III (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Police say that on Sunday night, about 10:30 p.m., soon after alleged accomplice Summer Desjardin, 24, arrived at a man's home in a trailer park on the 2000 block of Jeannie Court, a masked man entered the home behind her, and held the victim at gunpoint. Police accuse Wargo of being that masked man.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, had allegedly met the woman on social media and invited her over.

The masked man allegedly shot the victim in the torso when he refused to hand over items, police said. The suspects then allegedly stole items before fleeing.

By about 4:30 p.m. Monday, though, police had tracked the pair to Wayne through Desjardin's cellphone. They arrested the pair together, in what police believe is the same silver Chevy Cavalier caught on tape approaching the trailer park. Police recovered a gun during the arrest, and believe it's the gun used in the shooting.

According to Wayne County Circuit Court records, Wargo pleaded guilty in January 2019 to six felonies, including home invasion-second degree and three counts of firearms larceny. He was sentenced to three years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, but had that status revoked just three months later, in April.

The Holmes Youthful Trainee Act allows people who plead guilty to a crime between ages 17 and 24 to avoid having that conviction entered into the record.

Wargo's youthful trainee status was revoked after he failed to complete court-required treatment. The court amended his sentence. Wargo was sent to a boot camp program for 90 days, and in September, on the other side of it, was placed on adult parole for 1.5 years.

That, too, broke down after six months. After reporting as required on March 13, Wargo was tagged an absconder when he didn't answer repeated contacts from his parole agent or return phone calls.

He hadn't been seen since by law enforcement until arrested in Wayne on Monday.

Wargo remains at Macomb County Jail on $1 million bond. Even if bond were posted, the Michigan Department of Corrections and Van Buren Township police have holds on him, according to jail records.

Desjardin remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Both are due for probable cause conferences on May 12 and preliminary examinations on May 19 at Warren's 37th District Court.

