Washington Twp. trustees put park millage on ballot
Washington Township — Township trustees approved language for a parks and recreation millage renewal question by a 6-1 vote Wednesday night.
If approved by voters, the four-year renewal of .75 mills per $1,000 of taxable property would raise $1,145,546 in its first year. The issue will be on the August primary ballot.
Last November, township voters rejected a 1-mill, 20-year issue Supervisor Dan O'Leary promoted to allow Washington Township to buy the Total Sports Park, an athletic complex that includes soccer fields and volleyball courts, for $11.5 million.
O'Leary has called for his township to have more of a voting say on the four-member commission that governs a joint recreation district that includes Bruce Township and Romeo.
