Washington Township — Township trustees approved language for a parks and recreation millage renewal question by a 6-1 vote Wednesday night.

Buy Photo Washington Township Supervisor Dan O'Leary (not pictured) feels his taxpayers are shouldering most of the financial burden of parks programs for their community and two smaller neighbors — Romeo and Bruce Township — without any more say on how funds should be spent. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

If approved by voters, the four-year renewal of .75 mills per $1,000 of taxable property would raise $1,145,546 in its first year. The issue will be on the August primary ballot.

Last November, township voters rejected a 1-mill, 20-year issue Supervisor Dan O'Leary promoted to allow Washington Township to buy the Total Sports Park, an athletic complex that includes soccer fields and volleyball courts, for $11.5 million.

O'Leary has called for his township to have more of a voting say on the four-member commission that governs a joint recreation district that includes Bruce Township and Romeo.

Critics fear its passage will lead to establishment of a township parks department that will cost more and end strong ties between the three communities.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/04/30/washington-township-trustees-put-park-millage-ballot/3061066001/