Warren — A 26-year-old father who is estranged from his children's mother has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly kidnapping them, officials said Friday.

Police said a 30-year-old Warren woman arrived at the Warren Police Department at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that her estranged boyfriend had taken their two children, ages 3 and 5 months, and her car without her permission.

The woman told officers the children's father is a drug addict and was recently released from jail. He had contacted her to ask if he could visit the children at her home in the 2000 block of Waltz near Nine Mile and Dequindre. She permitted it, believing he was drug-free, she told police.

According to police, she left the room where the man and the children were to take a shower. When she finished, she discovered the man, the children and her blue 2018 Ford Fusion were gone.

Officers obtained a warrant Thursday to locate the man's phone. A search told investigators he was in the area of John R and State Fair in Detroit.

Police located the vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the suspect and children appeared to be inside it, they said. Warren and Detroit police officers attempted to execute a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Police terminated the pursuit.

Investigators were able to track the man's cellphone again and located it at Jefferson and Chalmers in an alley. A Detroit police helicopter spotted the vehicle and officers again attempted to arrest the suspect, but the car sped away once again, officials said.

After another pursuit, officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect in the area of Forest and Conner in Detroit.

Police recovered the children and took them to the hospital. The children were unharmed and reunited with their mother.

Officials said charges are pending and detectives plan to ask the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to review the case.

