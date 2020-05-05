St. Clair Shores — A woman who competed in the Roseville mayoral election in 2017 is accused of spitting on officers called to a grocery store after she was told to leave for not wearing a mask.

The alleged incident took place on April 26 at the Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace on the 29700 block of Harper, north of Eleven Mile.

Acting Macomb County Prosecutor Jean Cloud said in a statement that a store employee asked the suspect, Kristin Hoff, 33, to leave because she was not wearing a mask.

A woman who competed in the Roseville mayoral election in 2017 is accused of spitting on officers called to a Nino Salvaggio store in St. Clair Shores after she was told to leave for not wearing a mask. (Photo: Google)

Authorities say Hoff then assaulted a store employee and refused to leave.

When St. Clair Shores police arrived, "the suspect continued to behave erratically, attacking and spitting on police officers," and she was arrested, the statement said.

Hoff faces one felony charge of assaulting or resisting or obstructing a police officer and two misdemeanors: refusal to be fingerprinted, and assault and battery.

"The repeated inappropriate behavior of this suspect cannot be tolerated," Cloud said in a statement. "This suspect’s repeated actions clearly demonstrated a willful disregard of the safety of those around her."

Hoff is due for a probable cause conference on Friday at 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores, court records show.

St. Clair Shores Police Department declined comment.

Alan Saoud, appointed by the court as Hoff's defense attorney, declined comment.

Hoff came up short against incumbent Mayor Robert Taylor in the 2017 Roseville mayoral race, earning about 25% of the vote.

