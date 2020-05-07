A group of 17 gas stations plan to thank health care workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic with $10 in free fuel Thursday.

Pitstop Convenience Stores and gas stations, mostly in Macomb County, will offer health care workers the free gas from noon to 2 p.m., the group said on its Facebook page.

"We at Pitstop have always tried to give back and show our appreciation to our community for their support and continued business," the post said. "We try to always provide the services and merchandise needed by our customers, especially now during this time of pandemic. We would like to send an appreciation and HUGE THANK YOU to our health care workers, the ones that spend their lives helping/healing/caring for others' lives."

To get the free fuel, health care workers have to visit a Pitstop Convenience Store during the two-hour period Thursday, show a medical work ID and license to get $10 in gas.

Pitstop Convenience Stores has locations in Casco, Chesterfield, Harrison, Macomb, Shelby and Washington townships, New Haven, Romeo, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

