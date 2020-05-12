Chesterfield Township — Police are asking the public to help find a man who robbed a woman in a grocery store parking lot with a stun gun on Mother's Day.

According to a preliminary investigation, the robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a 60-year-old Fair Haven woman, was loading bags into her car in the parking lot of the Kroger at 35000 23 Mile when a man approached her and demanded money and her groceries.

Police said the man and the woman struggled until he shocked her with a stun gun. He then fled west on 23 Mile in a burgundy minivan.

The man is described as tall and slim, between 30-40 years old with dark eyes and dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a black or grey face mask.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Township Police at (586) 949-3426.

