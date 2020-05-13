Chesterfield police are asking the public for help to find a man who broke into a gas station early Wednesday.

Chesterfield police are looking for a man who broke into a gas station early Wednesday and stole lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

The man made off with an unknown amount of lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the break-in happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Gulf gas station on Gratiot near 22 Mile. The store's glass front door was smashed.

The man was seen leaving in an older Ford Super Duty pickup truck.

Police said the man is described as wearing an Adidas jacket and a baseball cap with an Olde English D on it.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield Township Police Det. Craig Suppon at (586) 949-2925.

Officials said the suspect left the scene in an older Ford pick up truck. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

