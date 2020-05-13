Lottery tickets, cigarettes, cash taken in Chesterfield Twp. gas station break-in
Chesterfield police are asking the public for help to find a man who broke into a gas station early Wednesday.
The man made off with an unknown amount of lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the break-in happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the Gulf gas station on Gratiot near 22 Mile. The store's glass front door was smashed.
The man was seen leaving in an older Ford Super Duty pickup truck.
Police said the man is described as wearing an Adidas jacket and a baseball cap with an Olde English D on it.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield Township Police Det. Craig Suppon at (586) 949-2925.
