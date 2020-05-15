Warren — All westbound lanes of Interstate 696 at Hoover Road have been closed due to a crash, state officials said.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being allowed to enter the freeway at Van Dyke Road.

