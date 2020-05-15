WB I-696 closed at Hoover in Warren due to crash
Warren — All westbound lanes of Interstate 696 at Hoover Road have been closed due to a crash, state officials said.
The crash was reported at about 9 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Traffic is being allowed to enter the freeway at Van Dyke Road.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2020/05/15/wb-696-closed-hoover-warren-due-crash/5197740002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments