Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced Tuesday the county plans to begin distributing $152 million in federal funding to help offset expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

The CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, totaling $2 trillion, was passed by Congress on March 27. The funds can only be used for pandemic related expenses. Michigan has received more than $3.8 billion in CARES grants, $800 million of it to be used in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Buy Photo Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel (Photo: Brooke Brzoska-Ogorek, Special to The Detroit News)

In a press conference Tuesday, Hackel said $10 million of the funds obtained by the county will be distributed to some of its 27 municipalities. To qualify for the federal grants, applicants had to represent at least 500,000 residents, which made Macomb communities ineligible for direct application, he explained. More than 877,000 people reside in Macomb County.

“$152.5 million is a lot of money and we are grateful and are going to be careful on how it is used, pending approval by the (Macomb County Board of Commissioners), and an audit,” Hackel said.

The grant is more than half of the county's annual general fund budget, he noted.

Hackel discussed the apportionment of funds in broad strokes and displayed a chart that showed $24 million will go towards response and preparation; $32 million for public health; the mentioned $10 million to municipalities; $16.5 million to vulnerable populations; and $70 million — nearly half of the total grant — to small business assistance in the county, including helping them to prepare for eventual reopening with adequate safeguards, including PPE to keep employees safe.

“We will be making another announcement in June regarding how businesses may apply for the funds,” he said.

Hackel said major expense was used to keep county government office employees safe and working remotely. Only 20% of the county’s employees are in county buildings, he said. Public health costs have entailed testing and the need for personal protection equipment. There have been 6,425 cases of Macomb County residents testing positive, he said, and 741 deaths.

“We are seeing a decline but it’s not over yet,” Hackel warned.

Vulnerable populations include senior citizens and schools, he noted.

The funds will have to be spent by Dec. 31, he said.

